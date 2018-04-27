Super League: Catalan Dragons v Hull FC

Josh Drinkwater played for Leigh Centurions in Super League last season

Betfred Super League Venue: Gilbert Brutus Stadium Date: Saturday, 28 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans have only named an initial squad of 18 as they await clearance for new signing Josh Drinkwater.

Among the changes already made, Brayden Wiliame, Remi Casty and Louis Anderson come in for Thibaud Margalet, Fouad Yaha, Lucas Albert and Paul Aiton.

Albert Kelly is included by Hull FC despite reportedly being subject to internal action by the club after an alleged incident in a fast-food outlet.

Hakim Miloudi and Danny Washbrook come into coach Lee Radford's squad.

They replace Jez Litten and Chris Green following the 19-18 win against Leeds Rhinos last week.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mead, Broughton, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Gigot.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Washbrook, Manu, Paea, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo.