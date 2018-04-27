Super League: Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Leeds Rhinos' Brad Singleton missed 19 April's loss at Hull FC through injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Craven Park Date: Sunday, 29 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hosts Hull KR make four changes to their squad for Sunday's visit of sixth-placed Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

Danny McGuire, Chris Clarkson, Robbie Mulhern and Justin Carney return, replacing Matty Marsh, Josh Johnson, Will Oakes and Will Dagger.

Leeds welcome back prop forward Brad Singleton after an ankle injury.

But they remain without full-back Jack Walker, centre Liam Sutcliffe and prop Mitch Garbutt.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, McGuire, Scruton, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Atkin, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Carney.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins (c), Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanah, Ablett, Ward, Delaney, Mullally, Ferres, Handley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.