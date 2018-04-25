Garry Lo: Castleford Tigers winger 'assisting police inquiry'

Garry Lo is a Papua New Guinea international

Castleford Tigers winger Garry Lo is voluntarily assisting the police with an inquiry and will not be available against Wakefield this week.

Lo, 24, joined the Tigers from Sheffield Eagles in September.

He has appeared once for the Tigers this season, scoring one try.

They said in a statement: "This is not an admission of wrongdoing but simply to ensure he's able to fully co-operate with the inquiry and ensure the best interests of everyone are maintained."