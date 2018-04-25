Stevie Ward: Leeds Rhinos forward has 2017 Grand Final winners' ring stolen

Stevie Ward (centre) was in the Leeds team that beat Castleford 24-6 in October's Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos forward Stevie Ward says he is "devastated" after his 2017 Grand Final winners' ring was stolen from his home on Tuesday.

Ward, 24, helped Leeds beat Castleford at Old Trafford in October just eight days after dislocating his shoulder.

England international Ward told the club website: "It is so distinctive you would think it is worthless to most people, but is priceless to me.

"That week was one of the most significant of my life."

The ring, one of just 20 produced, was among a number of items stolen from Ward's home and the Super League club have urged anyone with any information to contact the police on their non-emergency number 101.