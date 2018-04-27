Rugby League World Cup 2021: Bristol to bid to host matches

The latest redevelopment of Ashton Gate was completed in 2016

Bristol wants to host matches in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at Ashton Gate, BBC Radio Bristol reports.

England was chosen to host the tournament in 2016, ahead of a rival bid from the United States and Canada.

Bristol City Council will submit a bid to the Rugby Football League (RFL) by July, with a decision later this year.

No professional rugby league teams play in Bristol, but that could change after 2019, with the Gloucestershire All Golds and Oxford planning to merge.

The two League One clubs' proposal to form a new team has been accepted by the RFL, but they still need further financial backing.

The city of Bristol hosted a match during the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, with Bristol Rovers FC's Memorial Stadium selling out for the USA's 32-20 win over the Cook Islands.

This time, it is Ashton Gate - the joint home of Championship football club Bristol City and the city's Premiership-bound rugby union side - which is being put forward.

BBC Radio Bristol understand that the City Council and Ashton Gate Limited - who are working on the bid collaboratively - are hoping to secure a package that includes a quarter-final.

The RFL received £25m from central government to support its bid to stage the tournament, and plans to host 80% of games in Lancashire and Yorkshire.