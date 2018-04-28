Ben Currie: Warrington Wolves forward out for the season with knee injury

Ben Currie
This is the second anterior cruciate ligament injury Ben Currie has suffered in his career

Warrington forward Ben Currie has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The 23-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Challenge Cup win over Bradford Bulls last week.

Coach Steve Price told the club website: "Ben is going in for an ACL operation on Wednesday, which is unfortunate.

"He'll come back bigger and stronger though - he has many good years left."

