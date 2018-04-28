Ben Currie: Warrington Wolves forward out for the season with knee injury
Warrington forward Ben Currie has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
The 23-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Challenge Cup win over Bradford Bulls last week.
Coach Steve Price told the club website: "Ben is going in for an ACL operation on Wednesday, which is unfortunate.
"He'll come back bigger and stronger though - he has many good years left."