Simon Woolford: Former Canberra Raiders hooker named Huddersfield Giants head coach

Simon Woolford was assistant to former Huddersfield head coach Nathan Brown at the Newcastle Knights

Huddersfield Giants have appointed Newcastle Knights assistant coach Simon Woolford as their new head coach.

He played 14 seasons at hooker in the NRL, spending 12 years with Canberra Raiders before ending his career at St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 43-year-old Australian succeeds Rick Stone, who was sacked in March with the Giants 11th in Super League.

Woolford is still waiting to receive a visa, but he is expected to arrive in Huddersfield in six to eight days.

"It seemed like a natural fit for me, it seemed like a great opportunity," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It seems like an opportunity where I really feel I can come over and make a difference.

"The board have shown faith in me and I can't wait to go over there and get amongst it and start repaying that faith."

Huddersfield are currently bottom of the table, having lost four times and drawn once under interim coach Chris Thorman.