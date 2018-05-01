Super League: St Helens v Catalans Dragons (Thu)

Ben Barba is named in St Helens' squad after being cleared of serious injury

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens have captain James Roby and winger Adam Swift back in their squad to face Catalans as both players have recovered from their injury problems.

Full-back Ben Barba is also included, having been cleared of serious injury following his early exit on a stretcher in the thumping win at Salford.

Iain Thornley and Alrix Da Costa are back in Catalans' 19-man squad, replacing David Mead and Mickael Simon.

The Dragons moved off the bottom by beating Hull FC 25-24 on Saturday.

St Helens: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.

Catalans: Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Da Costa, Gigot, Drinkwater.