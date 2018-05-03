Super League: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (Fri)

John Bateman has scored one try in nine Super League appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: The DW Stadium Date: Friday, 4 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan recall John Bateman (illness), Ben Flower and Sam Tomkins after they missed last week's win over Widnes.

Joe Burgess (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in that game.

Salford could give debuts to Levy Nzoungou and Gavin Bennion after both came back from loan spells at Swinton.

Niall Evalds misses out after failing a concussion protocol in last week's defeat by St Helens.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escaré, Flower, Gildart, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, Williams.

Salford Red Devils (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Littlejohn Kopczak, Tomkins, Hauraki, Tasi, Lannon, Burgess, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Bibby, Nzoungou, Murray, Bennion, Shorrocks.