Super League: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers (Sat)

Joe Westerman made 127 appearances in his first spell with Hull FC

Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Saturday, 5 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC welcome back Marc Sneyd and Jamie Shaul after the duo missed out last week because of an illness and family bereavement respectively.

Joe Westerman could make his first appearance since returning to the club but half-back Albert Kelly (hamstring) is out.

Castleford Tigers will be without half-back Luke Gale for up to three months after he fractured his kneecap in the win over Wakefield.

Cory Aston could make his debut.

Hull FC (from): Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave, Fetuli Talanoa, Jake Connor, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Dean Hadley, Danny Washbrook, Mickey Paea, Jordan Lane, Joe Westerman, Chris Green, Masimbaashe Matongo.

Castleford Tigers (from): Cory Aston, Matt Cook, Jamie Ellis, Alex Foster, James Green, Oliver Holmes, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Gadwin Springer, Jake Trueman, Joe Wardle, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.