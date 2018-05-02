Charlie Stone: Former Hull FC and England forward dies, at the age of 67

Charlie Stone won two Challenge Cup winners medals, but lost three times at Wembley, the final time against his old cub Featherstone in 1983

Former Featherstone Rovers, Hull FC and England forward Charlie Stone has died at the age of 67.

Pontefract-born prop Stone was twice a Challenge Cup winner, the first time at Wembley with Featherstone against Bradford Northern in 1973.

He was then part of Hull's cup-winning side in 1982, which they won against Widnes in a replay at Elland Road.

Stone moved to Hull in 1978, spending seven seasons at The Boulevard after starting his career with Featherstone.

He was part of the Hull side that went unbeaten throughout the 1978-79 season to win promotion from Division Two.

Stone then captained the Black and Whites during the 1979-80 season.

He was also three times a Wembley loser, first with Featherstone against Warrington in 1974, then twice with Hull.

They lost to city rivals Hull KR in 1980, then again when they lost 14-12 to his old club Featherstone in 1983.

He won one England cap while still at Post Office Road, as a substitute against Australia in 1975.

Stone also won two Yorkshire County Cups, a BBC2 Floodlit Trophy and a John Player Trophy during his seven years in East Yorkshire.

He attended an Invincibles dinner at the club in October to launch Hull's 2018 playing kit, which pays tribute to their unbeaten team of 40 years ago.