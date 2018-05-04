Brad Singleton: Leeds Rhinos prop signs contract extension

Brad Singleton has scored one try in 11 Super League appearances this season

Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old Ireland international has made 128 Super League appearances for the club.

"It was not a hard decision given the size of the club and how long I have been here," he told the club website.

"It was an easy decision and it is great to get it out of the way early so it does not become an issue."

Leeds, fifth in Super League, host a Warrington Wolves side two places above them on Friday (kick-off 19:45 BST).