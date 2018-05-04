George Lawler: Hull KR back-rower signs three-year contract extension

George Lawler dislocated and fractured his ankle in Hull KR's defeat by St Helens in March

Academy graduate back-rower George Lawler has signed a new three-year contract extension with Hull KR that will expire at the end of 2021.

Lawler, 22, is currently sidelined with a fractured and dislocated ankle but has scored eight tries in 44 games since making his debut in 2015.

The West Hull amateur joins Robbie Mulhern, Joe Wardill and Will Oakes in signing a new deal at Craven Park.

"I want to be at Rovers for as long as I can," Lawler said.

"I'm relieved to get my long-term future sorted. They're the club that gave me my debut and they've been great with me throughout my leg injury. I was really keen to show my loyalty."