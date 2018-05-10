Michael Maguire: Former Wigan boss appointed New Zealand head coach

Maguire has spent the past five seasons in charge of NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs

Former Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire has been named New Zealand head coach.

The Australian, 44, guided the Warriors to Super League Grand Final victory in 2010 and the Challenge Cup in 2011.

He replaces David Killwell, after a New Zealand Rugby League rule change allowed overseas appointments in the wake of a poor 2017 World Cup.

Maguire's first game will be against England in Denver - a controversial Test venue given its altitude.

He said: "New Zealand already supplies a lot of the top talent in the National Rugby League and English Super League.

"I'm really excited to join the team to help build a winning culture that brings New Zealand back to the top of the rugby league world. [Last year] may not have gone in favour of the Kiwis but the beauty of that is the opportunity to reflect and reset."

Maguire has spent the past five seasons in charge of NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he won the Premiership in 2014, after leaving Wigan at the end of the 2011 season.