Challenge Cup: Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC

Hull FC retained the Challenge Cup last year with a victory over Wigan Warriors

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: LD Nutrition Stadium Date: Thursday, 10 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Featherstone make a number of changes, with John Davies, Anthony Thackeray, James Lockwood, Luke Cooper and Ian Hardman coming into the squad.

They take the places of loanees Mitch Clark, Mikolaj Oledzki, Harry Newman, Jansin Turgut and Jordan Lilley.

Challenge Cup holders Hull FC will be without half-backs Albert Kelly (hamstring) and Marc Sneyd (knee).

Jez Litten and Hakim Miloudi take their places in the squad, while forward Scott Taylor (jaw) is also out.

Featherstone (from): Hardman, Robinson, Taulapapa, Briscoe, Ridyard, Thackeray, Wheeldon, Carlile, Moore, Farrell, Davies, Lockwood, Wildie, Hock, Cooper, Holmes, Hardcastle, Knowles, Brooks.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Bowden, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Litten, Paea, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Westerman.