Challenge Cup: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Jermaine McGillvary has not featured since 23 March

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 11 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Huddersfield Giants welcome back winger Jermaine McGillvary and half-back Danny Brough.

They come in for Oliver Russell and Jake Wardle, who starts a three-match ban.

Wakefield make three changes to the team that beat Hull KR.

Joe Arundel, Max Jowitt and Mason Caton-Brown come in for Scott Grix, Craig Huby and Ben Jones-Bishop, with Grix facing up to three months out with a shoulder injury.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Dickinson, Wood, English.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.