Challenge Cup: Widnes Vikings v Leeds Rhinos

Stefan Marsh has made 10 appearances for Wigan this season

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: Select Security Stadium Date: Friday, 11 May Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Widnes make three changes to the side beaten by Huddersfield for their Challenge Cup game against Leeds.

Patrick Ah Van, Danny Craven and on-loan Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst are out, with Ed Chamberlain, Ted Chapelhow and Stefan Marsh returning.

Leeds prop Mikolaj Oledzki replaces Brad Singleton, who broke his hand in the defeat by Warrington.

Brad Dwyer comes in for Ash Handley in the only other change to Brian McDermott's squad.

Widnes Vikings (from): Albert, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Heremaia, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Olbison, Runciman, White, Whitley, Wilde.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Jones-Buchanon, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Mullally, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.