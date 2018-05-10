Challenge Cup: Castleford Tigers v St Helens (Sat)

Nathan Massey has made eight appearances for Castleford this season

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Saturday, 12 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Castleford make two changes from the side which lost 36-12 at Hull FC in their previous game for their Challenge Cup fixture against St Helens.

Nathan Massey returns from injury and Jy Hitchcox is available after a loan spell at Bradford, but Cory Aston and James Green miss out.

St Helens name an unchanged squad from the one which beat Catalans.

Ben Barba could feature after injury kept him out of the 17-man squad for the win against Dragons.

Castleford (from): Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Ellis, Moors, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Wardle, Foster, Cook, Springer, Trueman, Hitchcox, Watts.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Barba.