Wigan Warriors: Sam Tomkins to leave at end of season, tipped to join Catalans

Sam Tomkins turned down the offer of a new four-year deal with Wigan

Former England full-back Sam Tomkins will leave Wigan Warriors at the end of the season.

Tomkins, 29, joined Wigan in 2008, and returned to the club in 2016 after two seasons at New Zealand Warriors.

Wigan, who are currently second in the Super League table, had the option to keep Tomkins, 29, for 2019 but wanted to reduce the original terms and offered him a new four-year contract.

"Nothing lasts forever," said executive director Kris Radlinski.

"Players will come and players will go. All we ever ask is that players give their all for the badge while they are at Wigan.

"Sam has done that and more - and will continue to do so until he can no longer. Being the competitive and ultimate professional that he is, I have no doubt that Sam will want to go out as a winner this season."

Tomkins, who won two Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups with Wigan, is expected to sign for Catalans Dragons.

However, Wigan have accused the French club of making an illegal approach.

"Sam told us that the opportunity for him and his family to experience a different culture and lifestyle and to see his kids speaking another language was something that really appealed to him," Radlinski said.

"It came as a surprise to us that another club had engaged with Sam so early in the year when the deadline for approaching a player under contract is at the end of April.

"We have made our feelings known about this to the club involved."