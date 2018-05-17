Super League: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Morgan Escare joined Wigan from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2017 season

Betfred Super League Venue: St James' Park Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Morgan Escare returns to the Wigan squad as Sean O'Loughlin misses the Magic Weekend with a calf problem.

George Williams could return from a wrist injury, while half-back Josh Woods is included again after scoring in the win over Hull KR.

Warrington head coach Steve Price names an unchanged 19-man squad for the third consecutive week for the trip to the north east.

The Wolves are third in the Super League table, two points behind Wigan.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Farrell, Flower, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams, Josh Woods.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.