Super League: Castleford v Leeds Rhinos

Brett Delaney has missed Leeds' past two games with a shoulder problem

Betfred Super League Venue: St James' Park Date: Saturday, 19 May Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Castleford make only one change to their squad for the Magic Weekend fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

Kieran Gill replaces Gadwin Springer and could make his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury on his debut in June 2017.

Leeds make two changes from their Challenge Cup win at Widnes, recalling Brett Delaney and Cameron Smith.

Ryan Hall could play after missing out at Widnes, but Anthony Mullally and Josh Walters are out.

Castleford Tigers (from): Cook, Ellis, Foster, Gill, Hitchcox, Holmes, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minkin, Moors, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Delaney, Ferres, Peteru, Handley, Walker, Smith, Oledzki.