Super League: Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

Robert Lui has not played for Salford since April, after limping off with a calf problem against Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: St James' Park Date: Sunday, 19 May Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Salford have key playmaker Robert Lui back for the first time in a month after recovering from a calf injury.

The 28-year-old last featured in the 38-4 home win against Wakefield Trinity on 20 April.

Catalans Dragons welcome back a host of experienced first-team players for the trip to Newcastle.

Full-back David Mead, centre Brayden Wiliame, back-rowers Greg Bird and Louis Anderson plus prop Remi Casty return to Steve McNamara's squad.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Hauraki, Flanagan, Tasi, McCarthy, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Bennion.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Da Costa, Gigot, Drinkwater.