Super League: Hull KR v Hull FC

Kirk Yeaman will add to his 374 Hull FC appearances when he takes to the field for Hull on Sunday

Betfred Super League Venue: St James' Park Date: Sunday, 19 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports and BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Back-rowers Ben Kavanagh and Chris Clarkson return from injury for Hull KR, who have a number of others absent.

Winger Kieren Moss and hooker Aaron Smith also come into the 19, while Robbie Mulhern, Matty Marsh, Will Dagger and Owen Harrison miss out.

Hull FC centre Kirk Yeaman has come out of retirement, re-registering as a player after a spate of injuries.

Ex-Rovers half-back Liam Harris comes in after signing from Doncaster, while Cameron Scott could make his debut.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Moss, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Wallis, Smith

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Griffin, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Litten, Paea, Logan, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Westerman, Yeaman, Harris

Referee: Ben Thaler