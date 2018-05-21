Kallum Watkins: Leeds Rhinos captain out for the rest of the season

Kallum Watkins suffered the injury in the second half of Saturday's defeat by Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 38-10 Magic Weekend defeat by Castleford Tigers.

The England international centre scored seven tries in 14 Super League games this term.

"I'm deeply disappointed to be missing the rest of the season," he told the club website.

"However, I will be doing everything possible to make sure I return ready to kick on from this injury.

"I know I am in the best possible hands with our medical team at the Rhinos and, in the meantime, I will be backing the boys from the sidelines and giving them every support for the rest of the campaign."