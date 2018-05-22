Kevin Naiqama: St Helens sign Fiji captain from Wests Tigers for 2019 season
- From the section Rugby League
St Helens have signed Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama from National Rugby League side Wests Tigers on a three-year contract.
The 29-year-old centre, who has scored 47 tries in 102 NRL appearances, will join the Super League club next season.
"I don't feel I have reached the pinnacle of my football yet," he said.
"The thought of winning a Super League Grand Final or Challenge Cup would be unreal and I feel I can do that with the Saints and the squad they have."