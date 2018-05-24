Super League: Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Only eight players have scored more Super League tries this season than Warrington wing Tom Lineham, who has eight

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 25 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Warrington have made three changes as Mike Cooper (hamstring) and Bryson Goodwin (head knock) are injured and Sitaleki Akauola has a one-game ban.

Head coach Steve Price brings in Luis Johnson, Pat Moran and Ben Pomeroy for the meeting of third against fourth.

Hull prop Brad Fash is back in the 19-man squad after a month out with a broken jaw, as England international Scott Taylor has been ruled out.

Winger Bureta Faraimo is also missing while he completes a two-match ban.

Hull remain without Marc Sneyd (knee), Albert Kelly (hamstring), Josh Bowden (knee), Fetuli Talanoa (ankle), Carlos Tuimavave (ankle) and Jordan Abdull.

Outside back Jack Sanderson has been added to the 19-man squad and could become the latest Hull academy graduate to make his Super League debut. He would follow Liam Harris and Cameron Scott, who both played in Sunday's 34-22 Magic Weekend derby win over Hull KR.

Hull are seeking a third straight win, having gone into Magic Weekend on the back of a 36-12 home win against Castleford, while Warrington are looking to get back to winning ways after Wigan ended their run of 10 straight victories in all competitions in Newcastle.

Warrington (from): Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, Lineham, Livett, Moran, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Paea, Logan, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Sanderson, Westerman, Harris.