Super League: Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 26 May Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live scores on the BBC Sport website and app.

Back-rower Mickael Goudemand has been added to the Catalans Dragons squad with Jason Baitieri injured.

Catalans have won four of their past five games in all competitions, with only league leaders St Helens beating them in that run.

Leeds have Jimmy Keinhorst back from a stint at Widnes, while Jordan Lilley and Jack Ormondroyd return from dual-registration spells at Featherstone.

Kallum Watkins, who is out for the season, is among the major absentees.

Back-rower Stevie Ward has been given the captaincy with Watkins injured.

Catalans (from): Mead, Broughton, Thornley, Wiliame, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Da Costa, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Hall, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Ablett, Ward, Dwyer, Delaney, Keinhorst, Ferres, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters