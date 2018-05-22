Joe Arundel: Wakefield Trinity centre ruled out for at least 12 weeks
Wakefield Trinity centre Joe Arundel has been ruled out for at least 12 weeks after having ankle surgery.
The 26-year-old ruptured ankle ligaments in their Challenge Cup defeat by Huddersfield Giants on 11 May.
Surgery to reconstruct the ligament was successful, but the joint will be immobilised in a boot for 10 days before starting physiotherapy.
Arundel joined Wakefield from Hull FC and signed a new two-year contract with the Super League side in May 2017.