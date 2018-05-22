Joe Arundel: Wakefield Trinity centre ruled out for at least 12 weeks

Joe Arundel (tackling) has also played for Castleford, Hull and Bradford

Wakefield Trinity centre Joe Arundel has been ruled out for at least 12 weeks after having ankle surgery.

The 26-year-old ruptured ankle ligaments in their Challenge Cup defeat by Huddersfield Giants on 11 May.

Surgery to reconstruct the ligament was successful, but the joint will be immobilised in a boot for 10 days before starting physiotherapy.

Arundel joined Wakefield from Hull FC and signed a new two-year contract with the Super League side in May 2017.