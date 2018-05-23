Harvey Livett: Warrington Wolves utility signs new deal despite interest from NRL

Warrington's Harvey Livett catches the ball
Livett has recently starred for Warrington after replacing injured England second rower Ben Currie

Warrington Wolves utility Harvey Livett has signed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club after turning down offers to play in Australia's NRL competition.

The 21-year-old has made 22 appearance and scored 13 tries, including a hat-trick at Leeds in early May, since making his senior debut in 2017.

"I had a few other options but I'm a Warrington lad and I always wanted to stay with the club," said Livett.

"It means a lot to wear the shirt."

Club chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said Wolves had to "beat off NRL interest" to keep Livett, who came through the club's academy.

