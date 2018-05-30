Ryan Sutton: Wigan prop to join Canberra Raiders from next season

Ryan Sutton was a Super League Grand Final winner with Wigan in 2016

Wigan prop Ryan Sutton will join NRL club Canberra Raiders from next season on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old will link up with England duo Josh Hodgson and Elliott Whitehead in the Australian capital.

Sutton made his Warriors debut in 2014 and has played more than 100 matches for the club.

"Ryan's a tremendous young talent who I know is looking forward to testing himself in the NRL," Canberra's head of recruitment Peter Mulholland said.