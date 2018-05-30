Challenge Cup 2018: Bolton Wanderers to host semis double-header

St Helens won two of their three World Club Challenge games at Bolton

The Challenge Cup semi-finals will be played as a double-header at Bolton Wanderers' Macron Stadium on Sunday, 5 August.

The first game will kick-off at 12:30 BST, with the second at 14:45 BST.

Bolton's ground has a 30,000 capacity and has previously hosted World Club Challenge and international Tests.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase two of the biggest games of the year," said Rugby Football League interim chief executive Ralph Rimmer.

"Rugby league prides itself on being innovative and trying new concepts, meaning we are one of the very few sports who can put together an event with four semi-finalists at one venue."

The two games will both be broadcast on BBC TV in one five-hour broadcast.

The four quarter-finals will be played between 31 May and 3 June, with the draw for the semi-finals made following this Sunday's game between St Helens and Hull FC.

"BBC Sport and the Rugby Football League have been working for some time on this innovative idea," said head of TV sport Philip Bernie.

"We are delighted the semi-finals of the most famous cup competition in rugby league will be showcased in this way.

"It will be a five-hour feast of rugby league, with that huge prize at stake - a Wembley final."