Denis Betts: Widnes Vikings sack head coach after eight years

Denis Betts' best season with Widnes was in 2014, securing a top-eight spot and a Challenge Cup semi-final

Widnes Vikings have sacked head coach Denis Betts, ending his eight-year association with the Super League club.

Betts, 48, oversaw Widnes' progression from the Championship to rugby league's top flight in 2012 and led them to the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2014.

But he has secured a top-eight league finish only twice and the Vikings are currently bottom of Super League with three wins from 12 games this season.

Assistant Francis Cummins is expected to become interim boss.

Betts, who has also spent time as assistant to England coach Wayne Bennett, was the longest-serving head coach in Super League.

Reviving a sleeping giant

The former Great Britain international enjoyed a stellar playing career with England, Wigan and Auckland Warriors - and was given the chance to revive a sleeping giant when he took over at Widnes in 2010.

Despite a haul of trophies from the 1970s and 1980s that earned the club the nickname of 'The Cup Kings', the Vikings had been out of Super League since 2005 but received a licence to return in 2012.

Although limited by budgets at times, recruitment during Betts' tenure saw players of the calibre of England half-back Kevin Brown, ex-Wigan half-back Joe Mellor, back-rower Chris Houston and full-back Rhys Hanbury wear the black and white.

In addition, academy talent such as hooker Danny Walker and back-row forward Matt Whitley has progressed to the first-grade squad.

However, results have been Betts' downfall, with a bottom-of-the-table finish last term followed by a poor start to the current campaign, including a sixth-round Challenge Cup exit against Leeds earlier this month.