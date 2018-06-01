Niall Evalds: Salford Red Devils full-back's injury confirmed as broken leg

Niall Evalds scored seven tries for the Red Devils this season before breaking a leg

Salford Red Devils full-back Niall Evalds is facing a lengthy lay-off after breaking a leg in their Super League home defeat by Huddersfield.

No timescale has yet been given for the Halifax-born player's return.

Evalds, 24, scored seven tries in 15 games this season before he suffered the injury, to add to 60 in 89 games previously during his Salford career.

The outside-back is now likely miss the England Knights' autumn tour of Papua New Guinea later this year.

"Losing Niall is a blow for us," said head coach Ian Watson. "He's been terrific so far this season in attack and defensively with his backfield play.

"However, I'm confident with the players that I have at my disposal we can adjust and continue to perform."

The disappointment surrounding the injury is compounded by the departure of Gareth O'Brien to Toronto earlier this season, although Derrell Olpherts, Greg Johnson and Jake Bibby could all deputise in that position.