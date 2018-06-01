BBC Sport - Challenge Cup: Relive Wigan's dramatic quarter-final win over Warrington

Watch last season's dramatic Challenge Cup quarter-final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves as the teams prepare to face each other again this weekend for a place in the semi-final.

MATCH PREVIEW: Challenge Cup: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Watch the Challenge Cup live on BBC One, Connected TV & online on Saturday 2 June at 14:30 BST.

