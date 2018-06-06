Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Injury has restricted Mitch Garbutt to just two appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Date: Friday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leeds Rhinos welcome back Liam Sutcliffe and Mitch Garbutt after injury.

However, Carl Ablett (calf) and Jimmy Keinhorst (hamstring) are both sidelined after picking up injuries in the Challenge Cup win over Leigh.

Huddersfield Giants could be without Jake Mamo (knee) for up to six weeks, while Danny Brough starts a three-match ban.

Academy duo Oliver Russell and Innes Senior come into the squad.

Leeds Rhinos (from): Golding, Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Hall, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Ward, Dwyer, Delaney, Garbutt, Ferres, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Lilley, Smith, Oledzki, Walters.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Ikahihifo, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Wood, English, Senior, Russell.