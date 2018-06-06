Super League: St Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers

Ben Barba has scored 17 tries in Super League this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 8 June Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens bring in Matty Lees in place of Adam Swift.

The table-topping Saints have already guaranteed their place in the top eight and beat Hull FC to progress to the Challenge Cup semi-finals last week.

Struggling Hull KR make three changes to the team beaten 42-10 by Castleford Tigers in Super League last week.

Josh Johnson, Matty Marsh and Elliot Wallis come in for Aaron Smith, who is ineligible against his parent side, Kieren Moss and Will Dagger.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba.

Hull KR (from): Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, Scruton, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Clarkson, Lee, Marsh, Salter, Johnson, Atkin, Walne, Cator, Tickle, Wallis.