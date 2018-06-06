Super League: Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Warrington Wolves beat Wigan Warriors 23-0 to progress to the Challenge Cup semi-final

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves coach Steve Price has named the same squad that beat Wigan 23-0 in the Challenge Cup.

The Wire have lost only one of their past 12 games.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to the squad named for the 42-10 Super League win over Hull KR.

Liam Watts (calf), Jamie Ellis (back) and Tuoyo Egodo make way for Greg Minikin and potential debutants Mitch Clark and Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, K Brown, M Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Westwood.

Castleford (from): Clark, Cook, Eden, Foster, Gill, Hitchcox, Holmes, Laulu-Togaga'e, Maher, Massey, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle.