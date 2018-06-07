Super League: Catalans Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Francis Cummins took over as interim Widnes boss after Denis Betts was sacked on 31 May

Betfred Super League Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Catalans have made one change to their side for the game against Widnes following their Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Huddersfield.

Fouad Yaha is the only change to Steve McNamara's 19-man squad as he replaces the injured Jodie Broughton.

Widnes interim boss Francis Cummins makes five changes for his first game in charge since replacing Denis Betts.

Ted Chapelhow, Rhys Hanbury, Weller Hauraki, Aaron Heremaia and Ryan Ince all come into the side.

Catalans (from): Mead, Wiliame, Yaha, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Maria, Gigor, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.

Widnes (from): Ah Van, J Chapelhow, T Chapelhow, Craven, Farnworth, Gilmore, Hanbury, Hauraki, Heremaia, Ince, Johnstone, Leuluai, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Walker, Whitley, Wilde.