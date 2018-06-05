Joel Tomkins: Wigan forward apologises for bar staff abuse video

Joel Tomkins will miss Wigan's next four Super League fixtures while suspended

Wigan Warriors forward Joel Tomkins has apologised for his actions in a video released on social media showing him being abusing to bar staff.

The 31-year-old has been suspended for four weeks and fined £10,000 by Wigan after the footage of Tomkins who appears drunk, emerged on Saturday.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he said in a statement on his brother Sam's Twitter page.

Team-mate Sam, who was with Joel at the time, has also been fined £5,000.

"I'm deeply ashamed and embarrassed by the whole situation," Joel continued. "It's a mistake I will have to pay for and obviously talks will take place with Wigan about my future."

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said he was "pretty disgusted" by the footage, taken in early May.

The initial video of Joel Tomkins (left) and Sam Tomkins (right) emerged on Saturday

An initial clip, first published on Saturday after Wigan's 23-0 defeat by Warrington in their Challenge Cup quarter-final, showed Tomkins attempting to get behind the bar and swearing at staff before being asked repeatedly to leave.

A second clip from the same evening has now also shared on Sam Tomkins' Twitter profile of Joel continuing to be abusive and argumentative as staff asked the brothers to leave.

"Joel understands the mistakes he has made and has personally apologised to every person in the footage," Sam tweeted. "All apologies have been accepted."