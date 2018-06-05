Danny Brough: Huddersfiueld Giants half-back suspended for three matches

Danny Brough will miss Huddersfield's Super League match at Leeds on Friday

Huddersfield Giants half-back Danny Brough has been suspended for three matches after being found guilty of a dangerous contact charge.

Brough was sent to the sin-bin during the Giants' 20-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat by Catalans on Thursday.

He was initially handed a two-match penalty notice, but after pleading not guilty and Giants challenging the charge, another match was added on.

Brough, 35, has also been fined £500 and he will forfeit a £500 bond.

His suspension will see him miss Friday's Super League match against Leeds Rhinos as well as the crucial clashes with bottom-four rivals Catalans and Hull KR.

Rhinos prop Anthony Mullally will also miss Friday's match after he accepted a charge of raising a knee in a tackle against Leigh Centurions.

Other disciplinary cases heard by the Rugby Football League's disciplinary panel also saw Leigh players Peter Mata'utia and Matty Dawson-Jones suspended for four and five matches respectively.

Mata'utia and Dawson-Jones were sent off in the 52-22 defeat by Leeds on Friday. Mata'utia saw red for a dangerous tackle on Matt Purcell while Dawson-Jones was dismissed for appearing to talk back to referee Chris Kendall.

Both players accepted charges of a dangerous throw and questioning the integrity of a match official.