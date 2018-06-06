Salford swap Weller Hauraki for Widnes' Ed Chamberlain and Greg Burke

Weller Hauraki (left) started his career with NRL side Parramatta Eels before moving to Super League in 2010 with Crusaders

Salford have signed Widnes pair Greg Burke and Ed Chamberlain on loan until the end of the season, with Weller Hauraki moving in the other direction.

Outside back Chamberlain, 22, and 25-year-old prop Burke will then join the Red Devils permanently from 2019.

Hauraki, 33, will fill in for the injured Hep Cahill at Widnes.

"It's great we've been able to bring two new players in at this crucial juncture of the season," Salford Red Devils boss Ian Watson said.

"The opportunity which has arisen has seen us gain two young British players in exchange for Weller and this is a massive lift to our squad."

Hauraki has made 14 appearances for Salford this season, including 12 starts, and scored three tries.

"We are excited to be able bring someone of Weller's ability into the team," Widnes Vikings interim head coach Francis Cummins said.

"Throughout this season, with injuries, we haven't always had the opportunity to draw on our most senior and experienced players, who are able to guide the team.

"There are no doubts that Weller will offer real leadership and direction for the team."