Adam Cuthbertson: Leeds Rhinos prop signs two-year extension

Adam Cuthbertson has scored 28 tries in 106 appearances for Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos prop Adam Cuthbertson has signed a new two-year deal.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Super League club from NRL side Newcastle Knights in 2015, would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

"I love this club and I couldn't think about being anywhere else," he said.

"I have been contracted for the last four years at the club, so it will be good to make this my final home going forward. Hopefully we can have even more success in the years ahead."