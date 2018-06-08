Joel Tomkins: Hull Kingston Rovers to sign forward from Wigan Warriors

Joel Tomkins has made 16 appearances for Wigan Warriors this season

Hull Kingston Rovers will sign suspended Wigan forward Joel Tomkins, BBC Radio Humberside understands.

The 31-year-old was banned for four weeks by the Cherry and Whites and received a £10,000 fine on Sunday after a video of him being drunk and abusive to bar staff appeared on social media.

Wigan also said they would discuss his future at the Super League club.

It is understood that Tomkins could be in line to make his Robins debut against Castleford on Sunday, 17 June.

The video clip was first published after Wigan's 23-0 defeat by Warrington in their Challenge Cup quarter-final on 2 June.

It showed Tomkins attempting to get behind the bar and swearing at staff before being asked repeatedly to leave.

Tomkins later apologised for the incident, which saw his younger brother and team-mate Sam, who was with him, also fined £5,000.