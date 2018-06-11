England v New Zealand: Three uncapped players in squad for Denver Test

Jake Connor has scored six tries for Hull FC in the Super League this season

England v New Zealand Date: Saturday, 23 June Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado Kick-off: 21.10 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC Radio 5 live and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped trio Jake Connor, Luke Thompson and Tommy Makinson have been included in England's squad for this month's Test against New Zealand.

The 19-man squad also includes a recall for George Burgess.

"I have selected a strong squad that I believe has ability and talent. The game is going to be a tough one but we will go into it with confidence," said England coach Wayne Bennett.

The one-off Test takes place in Denver, Colorado on 23 June.

Versatile Hull FC back Connor and St Helens prop Luke Thompson impressed while with the England Knights performance squad in March.

Thompson and Makinson are two of five St Helens players in the 19-man squad, which also contains six overseas-based players.

South Sydney Rabbitohs' George Burgess will once again join his brothers Sam and Thomas in the squad after missing out on selection for the 2017 World Cup.

James Graham, Elliott Whitehead and Gareth Widdop are the other three players from the NRL in Australia.

"We have been impressed with all the players this season and the three uncapped players deserve their call-ups after showing their talent and determination both on and off the field," added Bennett.

"We have always been clear that the door to the senior squad is open to any player showing the form to be selected. The squad has a real mix of experience and youth and that will prove important during our time in Denver."

England Squad: John Bateman, George Burgess, Sam Burgess, Thomas Burgess, Jake Connor, James Graham, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Jermaine McGillvary, Sean O'Loughlin, Mark Percival, Stefan Ratchford, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Gareth Widdop, George Williams, Elliott Whitehead.

England's 2018 Test schedule