Joel Tomkins: Hull KR sign forward after Wigan Warriors exit

Joel Tomkins is a crosscode international

Hull KR have signed forward Joel Tomkins on an 18-month deal after his departure from Wigan Warriors.

The 31-year-old left Wigan on Monday, less than two weeks after they suspended him for a month and fined him £10,000 for being abusive to bar staff.

Tomkins said Wigan had accepted his resignation following the incident.

"It has been embarrassing for me, there's no doubt about that, and it's a sad situation for me to leave Wigan in this way," he added.

The dual-code England international, who could make his debut against Castleford on Sunday, told the Hull KR website: "I'm really grateful to Tim and everybody else involved at Hull KR for giving me the opportunity to move on from this.

"It's an opportunity for me to move to a club that's on the rise and that has some big plans moving forward. I'm genuinely excited to be a part of that.

"It is a completely different challenge to what I've had in recent times in my career but I'm ready for that and I think it's really going to invigorate me as a player and a person."

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski told Wigan's website: "This has been a really difficult situation for all people concerned.

"Now it is time to move on. We thank Joel and wish him well."

