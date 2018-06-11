Joe Greenwood: Wigan Warriors sign forward from Gold Coast Titans

Joe Greenwood made his Super League debut with St Helens in 2012

Wigan Warriors have signed forward Joe Greenwood from National Rugby League side Gold Coast Titans on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old began his career with St Helens and made 77 appearances before leaving at the end of 2016.

"I'm really pleased to sign a long-term deal at Wigan and to move on to the next chapter in my career," he said.

"I cannot wait to get over there and get stuck into the business end of the season."

Greenwood played in 22 NRL games for the Titans during his time with the Queensland-based club, scoring four tries.

"He is a big athlete who always caused us problems when he played for St. Helens and I'm very excited to see him in a Wigan shirt," executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"Joe is a great addition to our squad and we look forward to welcoming him here.

"We have not got an arrival date yet as Joe has to sort out a few things in Australia but we anticipate that he will be with us towards the end of the month."