Simon Mannering announces New Zealand retirement before England Test in Denver

Mannering is New Zealand's fourth most capped player

Simon Mannering has retired from playing for New Zealand in the build-up to his country's Test against England in Denver on 23 June.

The 31-year-old was part of the Kiwis side that won the 2008 World Cup and made 45 appearances for his country.

"I've had this on my mind for a while," he said.

"The idea of a Test in the United States is really exciting but I think it's a good time for younger players to be given every opportunity."

Mannering was set to lead the side out against England but Adam Blair, who captained New Zealand at last year's World Cup, will take that role at the Mile High Stadium.

Mannering's last international outing came in the 2017 World Cup and he finishes behind only Ruben Wiki (55), Gary Freeman (46) and Stacey Jones (46) among New Zealand's most capped players.

Kiwis duo Ben Matulino, who won 23 caps, and Russell Packer, who made seven appearances, have also announced they will be retiring from international duty.