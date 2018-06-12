Tom Briscoe: Leeds Rhinos winger signs new contract to end of 2020 season

Tom Briscoe helped Leeds Rhinos win a domestic treble in 2015

Tom Briscoe has signed a new two-year contract with reigning Super League champions Leeds Rhinos.

The England international winger, 28, has scored 55 tries in 113 games for Leeds since joining in 2014 and has won every domestic honour with the club.

His existing deal was due to expire at the end of the 2018 season.

"Hopefully my best years are still ahead of me and I wanted to make sure that was here at Leeds," ex-Hull FC man Briscoe told the club website.

Versatile back Ash Handley and forward Adam Cuthbertson signed new deals with Leeds last week.