Josh Hodgson: England hooker to return from knee ligament injury

Josh Hodgson injured knee ligaments in England's World Cup semi-final against Tonga last November.

England international Josh Hodgson is to make his first appearance, for club side Canberra Raiders, since injuring his knee at the 2017 World Cup.

Hodgson, 28, damaged ligaments in England's World Cup semi-final against Tonga in November and missed the defeat by champions Australia with the injury.

Initially the hooker was expected to return in late July or early August.

However, Ricky Stuart has named the former Hull KR dummy-half to start against Wests Tigers on Sunday.

His return comes too soon to be considered for England's mid-season Test match against New Zealand in Denver, Colorado on 23 June.

In Hodgson's absence, England have selected just one specialist hooker - James Roby - in their 19-man squad.