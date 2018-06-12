Super League: Salford Red Devils v Widnes Vikings

Ed Chamberlain (centre) is currently on loan to Salford and available for selection

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 14 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Two of Super League's out-of-form sides meet at Salford Red Devils' AJ Bell Stadium, hoping to end their respective losing runs.

Salford, who have Widnes loanees Ed Chamberlain and Greg Burke available as well as prop Gavin Bennion, are without a win in nine league games.

Widnes Vikings, seeking for their first win in five, select Alex Gerrard, Chris Houston and Dan Norman in the squad.

Macgraff Leuluai, Danny Walker and Sam Wilde make way for the visitors.

Interim head coach Francis Cummins was unable to steer Widnes to victory in his opening game in charge, which saw defeat by Catalans in Perpignan.

Salford were thrashed by Hull FC in their last outing.

Salford (from): Johnson, Welham, Sa'u, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Tomkins, Griffin, Tasi, McCarthy, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Bibby, Murray, Bennion, Shorrocks, Chamberlain, Burke.

Widnes (from): Ah Van, J. Chapelhow, T. Chapelhow, Craven, Farnworth, Gerrard, Gilmore, Hanbury, Hauraki, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Johnstone, Marsh, Mellor, Norman, Olbison, Runciman, Whitley.